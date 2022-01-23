The Omicron variant of Covid, which is driving coronavirus surge in the third wave, will hang around for a while but then it will die down, said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, who is advising Covid task force at IMA Kochi, Kerala.

He also said that the Delta variant is on its way out, and it is unlikely that this strain will survive in the long run. The Delta variant was behind the deadly second wave which claimed thousands of lives in India last year.

Compared to Delta, Omicron is highly infectious but less severe as per several studies. While, in over a month, Covid cases have risen in the country, the hospitalisation and severe cases have not gone up as was the case in the second wave caused by the Delta variant.

