Omicron in India: According to Centre's data, 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in the country so far. Of these, 130 people have recovered or migrated

It has been more than two years when the world first noticed the disastrous impact of the Covid-19 virus. Since December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated numerous times (Alpha variant, Beta variant, Kappa variant, Delta variant etc), showcasing its fatal behaviour in various forms. Now, the latest version, the Omicron variant, has wreaked havoc across the globe. In India, the Covid cases have begun to rise again after a lull with Centre and state governments pulling up their guards to contain the virus transmission. With the entry of Omicron, everyone has stopped talking about getting rid of Covid. Several scientists have started believing that be there vaccines, boosters, or no vaccines, the SARS-CoV-2virus is not going away.

A similar view was shared by ace Indian banker Uday Kotak on Sunday. The executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank took to Twitter and said the next few weeks will decide whether Omicron is a point of worry or endgame ( transition from pandemic to endemic).

Kotak added, "Human race has moved Covid from unknown unknown to known unknown. Soon to known known? I hope!".

According to Centre's data, 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in the country so far. Of these, 130 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron variant cases in the country (108), followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34) and Karnataka (31).

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh detected 8 new cases of Omicron while Odisha reported four similar cases. This is the first time that the MP government has reported cases of the new virus variant in the state.

