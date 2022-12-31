Even as the world is still grappling with the wrath of Omicron BF.7, there is a new variant in the scene XBB.1.5. And experts are of the opinion that it is the ‘next big thing’ and can cause a massive surge across the globe. Now that the first case of the variant has been detected in India, many are concerned about whether we should be worried about the variant and also how to identify whether we have been infected with the variant.

What is Omicron XBB.1.5?

XBB15–a new recombinant strain—is both more immune evasive & better at infecting than BQ & XBB variants. The XBB1.5 was 108% faster than the previous BQ1 variant. But with more data, XBB1.5 has further accelerated to now being 120% faster. It is, even more, infectious than Omicron BF.7

As per data, the new variant accounts for over 40% of the total cases in the US.

XBB.1.5 was previously reported…

XBB has been previously reported in Singapore.

But Virologist Eric Feigl Ding mentioned people need to realize XBB15 is likely an American-originated recombination variant that is 96% faster (worse) than old XBB. The XBB15 popped up in the New York area in October and has been causing trouble since.

How to identify that you have been infected with the variant?

Since only one XBB1.5 case has been detected in India, it is still not clear which symptoms are linked to it.

However, symptoms linked to Omicron include sore throat, runny nose, blocked nose, sneezing, cough without phlegm, headache, cough with phlegm, hoarse voice, muscle aches and pains and an altered sense of smell.

Should we be worried?

Most experts are of the opinion that new Omicron sub-variants cannot create havoc in India.

Virologist Gagandeep Kang said that India is unlikely to see a surge owing to the hybrid immunity.

They are, like all Omicron subvariants, very good at infecting people because they escape the immune response that prevents infection, she tweeted last week.

Our population is vaccinated with the primary series, & has had high rates of infection (90% estimated). Most infections were during Omicron, & this gives us hybrid immunity, she also said.

Adding to the thought, IIT Kanpur Professor Manindra Manindra Agrawal, who is part of the IIT sutra covid model, said that ‘there is no cause for alarm in India’.

He further explains we continue to have > 98% population with natural immunity. So I do not see any reason for concern. Over time, some percentage will lose natural immunity, and it may cause a small ripple, but it is very unlikely that a significant rise will occur.