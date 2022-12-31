Omicron XBB.1.5 variant found in India: Should you be worried?

Even as the world is still grappling with the wrath of Omicron BF.7, there is a new variant in the scene XBB.1.5. And experts are of the opinion that it is the ‘next big thing’ and can cause a massive surge across the globe. Now that the first case of the variant has been detected in India, many are concerned about whether we should be worried about the variant and also how to identify whether we have been infected with the variant.

