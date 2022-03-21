Should you be worried about the new strain?

Earlier this month, the first solid evidence of Delta + Omicron recombinant, hybrid version of the coronavirus that combine genes from the Delta and Omicron variants, was found by experts. Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France, who is the lead author for the study, "During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more variants have co-circulated during same periods of time and in same geographical areas... This created opportunities for recombination between these two variants."