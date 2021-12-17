The seven-year-old boy, who tested positive Omicron COVID-19 variant in West Bengal, and his family members were discharged from hospital today after they tested negative for the virus. The entire family will remain in home quarantine for the next couple of days.

The boy, who is the first person from West Bengal to have tested positive for the variant, recently returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. He had left for a relative’s place at Kaliachak in Malda district from Kolkata airport.

On being tested positive for Omicron, he was admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital along with his family. “The seven-year-old child and all those who came in touch with him were found negative today. As per norm, the child and his sister, parents and grandmother have been discharged from the hospital. They will be kept in home quarantine for another week," he said.

Three Omicron patients in Gujarat's Jamnagar recover

A 72-year-old Zimbabwe-based NRI, his wife and brother-in-law, who were found infected with the Omicron, have now tested negative for the infection and were given discharge from a hospital. They were the first three patients of Omicron variant in Gujarat.

"All the three Omicron patients have recovered from the infection. Their latest COVID-19 tests gave negative results, following which the trio was given discharge from the hospital. The Omicron ward is now empty," said Dr Saugata Chatterjee, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the government-run G G Hospital in Jamnagar city.

On December 4, genome sequencing had established that the 72-year-old NRI man, who arrived here from Zimbabwe, one of the 'at-risk' countries, had contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It was the first case of the new strain in Gujarat. The elderly man had taken both the doses of a Chinese vaccine in Zimbabwe.

“There is no reason to fear" - Omicron-infected patient says after recovery

Meanwhile, 34-year-old man, who had earlier tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Karnataka, said today that he is absolutely fine now and reaffirmed people that the new strain does not cause severe symptoms if all precautions are followed.

“There is no reason to fear the Omicron variant. The symptoms are mild, and I have seen this in South Africa as well. There was no reason for any serious hospitalisation," said the man in a video after recovering from the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from agencies)

