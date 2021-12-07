Amid mounting concerns over the spreading of new Covid-19 variant Omicron, Bengaluru-based doctor, who had tested positive for Omicron variant and reportedly recovered, has once again tested positive for the virus.

The doctor was among the first two persons to be detected with Omicron in the country. The other was a South African national, who was quarantined and later flew to Dubai.

"It is true that the doctor who was infected with Omicron variant has once again tested positive for Covid-19," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official said. Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation, but he is asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the South African national, who is a Gujarati by origin, for flying without informing the authorities in violation of the quarantine norms.

The management and staff of a five-star hotel here have also been booked for allowing the infected person leave without informing the health officials. They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, police sources said.

Additionally, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government is taking measures to set up more genomic sequencing labs in the state. During the second wave of Covid, the state government had said six genome sequencing labs were being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura.

"We have taken measures to set up genomic sequencing labs, it requires expert facilities and lab equipment. Instructions have been given to the Health Secretary in this regard," Bommai said.

He said, "we are taking all the required measures to set up more such labs." Two cases of the Omicron infections were detected in the state last week, one is a South African national who has left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local person, a doctor with no travel history. Further, noting that there are labs in every district to do Covid tests, the Chief Minister said in the case of genomic sequencing, it requires expert facility, and all cases are not set for genomic sequencing, now because of Omicron variant, whenever there is suspicion, we are sending samples for such a test."

For higher reference samples are also being sent to National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), he said, adding there are no issues as the genomic sequencing reports are coming much quicker than earlier. As of now, labs at NCBS and NIMHANS are the only two laboratories in Karnataka that have been approved by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) to conduct genomic sequencing.

