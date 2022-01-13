Noting the Omicron COVID variant should not be dismissed as common cold, an expert pointed out that recent data revealed far serious issues including an increase in hospitalisation and death rate.

"Three things have come to light after analyzing data gathered in last three weeks. First, active COVID-19 cases have seen a steep rise by many folds. Second, the rate of hospitalizations has increased but not at the same rate as witnessed in the rise of cases and last one being, the death toll has also gone up several folds," said Dr Arvind Kumar, senior surgeon, Medanta hospital, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"In the midst of an increase in Omicron cases, people are getting a serious disease. Patients are getting admitted in ICU, they are requiring oxygen support and there have been some cases of death also," he added.

He also said that this wave is not as dangerous as the Delta wave. However, "Vaccines are less effective against Omicron. It is important to take precautions because if the number of cases increases then the situation will become worst for hospitals."

Not a common cold! Get tested

The expert also pointed out the need for increased testing to break the chain of the virus variant.

"If you just presume that you are COVID positive without any test, you would not take isolation measures as strictly as you would have taken, if you had the confirmed report. Therefore, it is important that you get yourself tested and then go through strict isolation measures so that we can break the transmission chain," he added.

"Don't consider this virus as common cold because hospitalization has risen."

"If anybody has an impression that it is like common flu, then we need to convince them otherwise, we are going to face serious problems because if a massive number of people get infections at the same time, we might be facing a situation like last year. It is best avoided," he added.

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which is about 27% higher than yesterday. Of the new infections today, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was found in 5,488 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

