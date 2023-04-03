Omicron's latest subvariant dominates with 60% of COVID-19 cases

Omicron's latest subvariant dominates with 60% of COVID-19 cases1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
- The sub-variant has been detected in sewage samples across the country for the last two weeks.
Amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium identifies Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 as the leading variant in India, making up 60% of cases.
As per a report by Economic Times, a member of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the laboratory consortium, said that 25-30% of cases are of other sub-lineages of the XBB variant only.
"The Insacog, a network of laboratories monitoring genomic variations of the Covid-19 virus, will hold a meeting on Friday to review the solution. So far be said no "unusual pattern" has been seen, he said.
The member of the SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium noted that the deaths and hospitalizations related to the newly detected Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 have been seen in people with co-morbidities. "The sub-variant has been detected in sewage samples across the country for the last two weeks," he added.
"We are keeping a strict vigil on the increase in cases. Most cases are of different sublineages of XBB variant only," he said. He also that said all the cases are breakthrough infections, which means that the sub-variant is infecting irrespective of the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses.
"It doesn't matter if people have taken two doses or three doses, the variant is capable of infecting people. The good thing is that there is no increase in severity. It's now present everywhere in the country. It appeared two weeks back which indicates that it's actively circulating," he said.
Several parts of the country have started seeing an upsurge in the number of Covid cases in the last few weeks.
