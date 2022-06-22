Omicron-specific COVID vaccines coming soon: How they should be used?1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
- Modified COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets Omicron can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity, WHO said last week
COVID-19 vaccines that specifically target the Omicron and other variants are under development, Pfizer Inc's chief executive said on Wednesday. He further pointed out that, following this, the company will be able to quickly adapt shots as the virus mutates.
While the ultimate approval decisions rest with U.S. regulations, "we are ready for that," the drugmaker's CEO Albert Bourla told MSNBC in an interview, noting that the Food and Drug Administration is convening a meeting later this month.
Apart from Pfizer, Moderna is also working towards developing potential new-age COVID vaccine that will target Omicron variant as well as the original strain of the coronavirus.
Moderna last week said a new version of its vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, while the European Medicines Agency this week began rolling reviews of the variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.
Meanwhile last week, World Health Organization (WHO) said that the modified coronavirus vaccine can be administered as a booster dose to broaden immunity
The variant-adapted vaccine may benefit those who have already received the primary series of shots, the agency's panel on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition said, it added.
The vaccines could be considered for use globally by the agency once they get emergency use authorization or an approval by a stringent national regulatory authority.
(With inputs from agencies)
