The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a testing kit for detecting the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The kit is manufactured by Tata Medical and Diagnostics. The covid kit developed by Tata is called 'OmiSure' and will be an enhancement for the detection of the Omicron variant.

"The tests have been performed as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Responsibility for batch-to-batch consistency lies with the manufacturer," says an approval letter by ICMR dated 30 December.

The Tata Medical and Diagnostics has developed a kit 'OmiSure' that can detect the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 in nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal specimens during the RT-PCR tests, PTI reported quoting a senior company executive. The test kit is compatible with all standard Real-Time PCR Machines.

Ravi Vasanthapuram, the head of the research and development of TATA MD, told PTI, “This kit can detect the Omicron variant as well as other variants of SARS-CoV2 reported so far. Currently, Omicron patients are detected only after genome sequencing. But this test can help eliminate that step and detection can be done during the testing."

The test run time of this kit is 85 minutes. The result turnaround time, including sample collection and RNA extraction, is 130 minutes.

Cases of Omicron, which has been classified as 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), have been surging in India as well as across the globe.

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

