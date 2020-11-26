On 26/11 Mumbai attack, PM Modi says India fighting terrorism with new policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is virtually addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference.

The Theme for this year's conference is "Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy."

The two-day conference had begun on 25 November at Kevadia in Gujarat.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech:

1) On the constitution day, PM Modi greeted every Indian citizen. "I would like to thank all the esteemed individuals involved in the making of the constitution," says PM Modi.

2) Addressing the presiding officers, PM Modi said, "You have a key role in our democracy." "All of you, as lawmakers, are an important link between the people and the nation. You can play a crucial role in improving coordination between executive, judiciary and legislature," the PM added.

3) PM Modi urged all to take initiatives to make aspects of the Constitution more popular among youth and that too, through innovative methods.

4) "Constitution our guiding light to take on challenges in 21st century, national interest should be our basis for every decision," says PM Modi.

5) On 26/11 Mumbai attack, PM Modi says that India can never forget 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, adding it was the biggest terror strike on India.

6) India fighting terrorism now with new policy and new process, says PM Modi at All India Presiding Officers Conference.

7) PM Modi said, "This day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tributes to them. India can't forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror."

8) On India's Constitution, PM Modi said, "Our Constitution has many special features but one very special feature is the importance given to duties." Mahatma Gandhi was very keen on this. He saw a close link between rights & duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will be safeguarded," the PM added.

9) "'One Nation, One Election' isn't just an issue of deliberation, but also need of the country," PM Modi said. PM Modi said that it hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it.

10) PM Modi further asked, "Only one voter list should be used for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections. Why're we wasting time and money on these lists?"

