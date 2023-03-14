A day after the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia unveiled the details around the AUKUS nuclear submarines, China and Russia on Tuesday condemned the three countries for disregarding the concerns of the international community and claimed that they are treading on a "path of error and danger." The UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also took note of the announcement and said that it will ensure that no proliferation risks will come from the pact.

"The latest joint statement from the US, UK, and Australia demonstrates that the three countries, for the sake of their geopolitical interests, completely disregard the concerns of the international communities and are walking further and further down the path of error and danger," a spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry Wang Wenbin said.

Calling the security deal "a typical case of Cold War mentality," Wang added that the three US, the UK, and Australia are trying to incite an arms race in the region. "The sale of submarines "constitutes a severe nuclear proliferation risk, and violates the aims and objectives of the Non-Proliferation Treaty", Wang added.

Similar views were expressed by the spokesperson of the Russian government who accused the West of fomenting "years of confrontation" in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The Anglo-Saxon world, with the creation of structures like AUKUS and with the advancement of NATO military infrastructures into Asia, is making a serious bet on many years of confrontation," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in televised comments.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi also said the agency will look after the non-proliferation aspect of the deal and the legal obligations are paramount.

"Ultimately, the Agency must ensure that no proliferation risks will emanate from this project. The legal obligations of the parties and the non-proliferation aspects are paramount," Rafael Grossi said.

AUKUS not a challenge to anybody: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Monday hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at an event at a naval base in San Diego, California. He called the moment "an inflection point in history, where the hard work of enhancing deterrence and promoting stability is going to affect the prospect of peace for decades to come".

Biden dismissed the concerns around the pact challenging China and said that it is about securing stability in the region.

The AUKUS deal, announced in September 2021, will see the US and the UK assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. Australia will procure at least three Virginia-class attack submarines from the US and the UK will supply an updated version of the Astute submarine, SSN-AUKUS.

