‘On a path of danger’: China-Russia warn US, Australia over AUKUS pact

A day after the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia unveiled the details around the AUKUS nuclear submarines, China and Russia on Tuesday condemned the three countries for disregarding the concerns of the international community and claimed that they are treading on a "path of error and danger." The UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also took note of the announcement and said that it will ensure that no proliferation risks will come from the pact.

