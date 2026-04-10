On Anant Ambani’s birthday, Vantara launches pioneering university for wildlife conservation and veterinary studies

Anant Ambani marked his 31st birthday in Jamnagar with a grand yet meaningful celebration on Friday, as Vantara, the global wildlife conservation organisation he founded, announced the launch of Vantara University in the city.

The university is being described as the world’s first integrated global institution focused on wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences. It is built on the principles of animal welfare, scientific progress, and the future of conservation.

Vantara University aims to train future leaders in veterinary medicine, conservation, and wildlife care. Its curriculum will draw from India’s long-standing knowledge traditions to create a purpose-driven and forward-looking model of education.

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Anant Ambani shares vision "The future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life with compassion, knowledge, and skill. Vantara University is shaped by a deeply personal journey of witnessing animals in distress and recognising the need for greater capability in their care. Inspired by the ethos of the ancient Nalanda University, and the spirit of A no bhadrah kratavo yantu visvatah, which means let noble thoughts come to us from all directions, the university seeks to nurture a new generation committed to protecting every life," Anant Ambani said.

As part of the ceremony, two Bijoliya sandstone blocks were used in the foundation setting. These stones, sourced from the ancient Vindhyan formation—linked to the historic Nalanda University in present-day Bihar—symbolise India’s long tradition of knowledge and learning.

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The foundation ceremony, held in line with Hindu traditions, was attended by people from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Anant Ambani’s teachers and mentors.

A key part of the event was the symbolic placement of soil, water, and stones collected from biodiversity-rich regions across India. These included grasslands, forests, wetlands, arid zones, and high-altitude areas such as the Himalayas, representing the country’s ecological diversity and the vision of building the university on India’s natural heritage.

Vantara University will unite diverse disciplines within a single academic ecosystem, rooted in real-world conservation practices. Drawing on Vantara's on-ground expertise, the university will translate field knowledge into academic programmes, professional training, and globally relevant frameworks. By mixing compassion, science, and conservation, it will mould professionals to address complex and evolving challenges in wildlife and ecosystem health.

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The university will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship, and specialised programmes across disciplines. These include wildlife medicine and surgery, nutrition, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, One Health, conservation policy, andnaturalistic animal care environment design.

Organised into specialised colleges aligned with Vantara's operational capabilities, the university will also offer scholarships to support students from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds.

Advanced infrastructure and global collaborations Vantara University will be supported by advanced academic and clinical infrastructure, international collaborations, and a residential campus. It will focus on action-oriented research to strengthen animal welfare and advanced conservation practice. The educationalmodel will integrate in situ and ex situ conservation, linking natural habitats with scientific care and long-term wildlife welfare and management.

Recognising that the future of conservation will be built in classrooms, laboratories, and human conscience, as well as in forests, the university aims to advance wildlife veterinary sciences and conservation education. It will simultaneously develop knowledge resources in wildlife health, animal care environment design, and conservation, serving as a long-term platform for education, research, and innovation.

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Also Read | Anant Ambani's Vantara receives prestigious Prani Mitra Award for animal welfare

The foundation ceremony marked the start of a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation education. This included the announcement of 'Vantara University Founding Fellows' and 'Every Life Matters' scholarships, alongside a call to useknowledge not only for progress, but for protection.

In its stated vision, Vantara University is positioned as more than an academic platform. It reflects the view that the wild requires not only admiration, but also knowledge, systems, and trained hands.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

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