A video has emerged on social media which shows a man brutally assaulting a woman who is reportedly a lawyer. The man is shown slapping and kicking the woman while she recedes to defend herself.

The incident took place near Vinayak Nagar in Bagalkote district of Karnataka on Saturday afternoon. The Karnataka police has informed that the accused has been arrested.

The lawyer, Sangeetha was reportedly attacked by her neighbour Mahantesh.

The incident which was captured on video and showed Manthesh attacking the woman with massive force.

The intensity of the slaps forces the woman back, she is also kicked in the stomach, as per the video. The woman is later seen picking up a plastic chair to defend herself, when the man kicks her again and lands more slaps.

Trigger warning: A lawyer was brutally assaulted by a man named Mahantesh in Vinayak nagar, Bagalkot, Karnataka.

The video also showed that there were people around them, however, none came forward to help the woman, who was getting thrashed around mercilessly.

Manthesh had attacked the woman citing personal enmity regarding a civil dispute case, said the police. He claimed that the lawyer allegedly tortured and harassed him.

The two have reportedly fought several times in the past.