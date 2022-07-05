On camera, vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death

Chandrashekhar Angadi, also known as Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in broad daylight on the premises of a private hotel in north Karnataka's Hubbali on Tuesday, 5 July
In a brutal incident, a very famous Vastu exponent, Chandrashekhar Guruji, became the victim of multiple stabbings, allegedly by his close associates.
Mahantesh and Vanajakshi are suspected to be seeking opportunity to grab the vastu exponent's property. They stabbed the Sarala Vastu exponent multiple times in the stomach and neck leaving him bleeding to death.
Chandrashekar Guruji was a well-known vastu exponent in Karnataka who appeared regularly on Kannada TV channels for shows relating to vastu. After the assailants fled the spot, Guruji was shifted to KIMS hospital where he was declared dead.
Chandrashekhar Angadi, also known as Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death in broad daylight on the premises of a private hotel in north Karnataka's Hubbali on Tuesday, 5 July.
Disclaimer: Video contains graphic content. Viewer's discretion advised
As was seen on the CCTV footage and confirmed by the Hubbali police, the vastu exponent was attacked by two people, when he entered the hotel lobby. These two people Mahantesh and Vanajakshi have been deemed as close associates in some reports. Some other reports suggest that the two had approached the Guruji claiming to be his followers, and sought his blessings before the incident.
The video shows the Guruji enter the lobby and having a conversation with the two assailants.
Moments later they are seen stabbing the vastu exponent mercilessly, while the latter tries to shield himself. The hotel reception people and manager are also seen trying to rush to help the Guruji when the assailants point their weapons at them and being warned to back off.
However, the Karnataka police has not issued a statement on the motive of the murder. It still remains unknown.
Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, DCP (law and order) Sahil Bagla, DCP (crime and traffic) Gopal Byakod and North ACP Vinod Moktedar were among the officials who rushed to the spot.
The Hubbali police also brought in the dog squad to service to track down the killers. The police also informed that Chandrashekhar Guruji had been staying in the hotel for from 2 July, police said.
