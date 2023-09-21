On Canada's probe in Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing, India gets ‘advice’ from US1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:01 AM IST
US 'deeply concerned' about Canada's allegations against India in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The United States is ‘deeply concerned’ about Canada's serious allegations against India that the country's agents were potentially involved in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said national security spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday.
