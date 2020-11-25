On class 10, 12 board exams, Odisha CM urges Centre to issue time frame

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, requesting the Central government to bring clarity on the timeframe for the conduct of Board and higher secondary examinations and duration of academic session 2020-21 so that students of class X and XII can prepare themselves for the Board examinations.

In the letter, Patnaik wrote, "In absence of clarity on academic session and conduct of both Standard X and XII Board examinations, all enrolled students and their parents and teachers are in a state of uncertainty. It is leading to anxiety among us all."

"As all competitive entrance examinations and admission in institutions of higher education are interlinked, national guidelines with tentative timelines will help the states for framing appropriate strategy. It will also help the students to plan their preparations accordingly," the Odisha CM added.

"The educational institutions are closed in the state due to COVID-19 since March 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the safety and security of students and after consultation with different stakeholders and experts, we have decided to keep educational institutions closed up to December 31, 2020," he said.

Apprehensive about a possible second coronavirus wave may hit the country mid- December, the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department in a notification said: "The state government does hereby direct that all schools in the state shall remain closed till 31 December 2020."

