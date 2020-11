In dealing with the post-coronavirus difficulties, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik has said Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world.

In a series of tweets, the AYUSH minister said that a new model of healthcare delivery with more emphasis on preventive measures is needed for effectively countering such a crisis in future.

In a series of tweets, the AYUSH minister said that a new model of healthcare delivery with more emphasis on preventive measures is needed for effectively countering such a crisis in future.

"The profound impact of the pandemic will lead to fundamental changes in society and healthcare system," Naik said after addressing through virtual mode a global web conference on 'Post COVID-19 Era - Health & Humanity Impact on Human and Societies'.

"I am sure that Ayurveda, Yoga and other systems will be greatly helpful for the entire world in dealing with the Post Covid difficulties," tweeted Naik, who himself recovered from the Covid-19 infection in September.

He said Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicines by virtue of their holistic approach towards health and disease and cost effectiveness have an edge in dealing with health problems with primary prevention of disease.

"These systems also have solutions for combating the psychological and emotional problems arising after the pandemic," he tweeted.

Ayurveda has been included in the national treatment protocol jointly launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH, he said.

"India is not only taking effective measures to prevent and treat this disease in the national context but is also a strong supporter of joining international efforts," the minister added.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload nears 10 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the infection reached over 85.21 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67%, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.