Schools in the national capital are set to reopen in a phased manner from 1 September. From classes 9-12, students have been allowed to attend physical classes from 1 September. Classes 6-8 will be allowed for the same around a week later.

All government and private schools from classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in the city will reopen from 1 September, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today at a press conference.

Sisodia said a decision about opening schools for lower classes will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes.

The Delhi Deputy CM also said that permission of parents will be required for students to attend school. "No student will be forced to go to school," he added.

Sisodia said no matter which school or college or university reopened, social distancing would need to be followed in all cases.

The issue of reopening schools in the national capital was earlier discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minsiter Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul, All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Professor Balram Bhargava, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and other top officials.

As the first wave of coronavirus hit the country in March 2020, schools had reopened for classes 9 to 11 in Delhi on 5 February, 2021, but they were again shut on 9 April after Covid-19 cases rose in the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 45 fresh cases of coronavirus, 21 recoveries and zero deaths. As per the media bulletin, there are 413 active cases. The positivity rate in the metro was reported to be 0.06%.

