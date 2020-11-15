On Diwali, Anand Mahindra shares the secret of his ‘steel bangle’

India celebrated the festival of lights amid the fear of the coronavirus . Business tycoon Anand Mahindra who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to share his fond memories of Diwali from 1975. Mahindra shared a story about his college days as how he took a semester off from his college in the US and travelled around India. In the year 1975 he celebrated Diwali in Amritsar.

Sharing a collage of a beautifully-lit Golden Temple along with a 'Kada' on the right side, the business honcho tweeted, “In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India."

“On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then. Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle’," he added.

The tweet has already garnered over 20.6K likes along with many comments from netizens.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's post

Here is how netizens reacted to Anand Mahindra's tweet.

"Sir this Steel & your Faith in it... has made your Empire and Decisions Hard enough which can't be Shaken by anyone.... And your Personal & Social Life Shining and Blooming like Sparkles... Happy Deepawali," one user tweeted





"Indeed. U have been a steel in d automotive world," another user wrote.

Diwali is meant to be the festival of light. It is believed that on this day Lord Rama returned from a 14-year-long exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.

People across India and around the world celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".





































