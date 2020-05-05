On furlough, millennials look for temporary jobs to stay afloat

MUMBAI: At the end of March, Manak Sehgal, 28, was sent on leave without pay. The multinational corporate client he was handling for a digital agency in Delhi had stopped payments because the coronavirus outbreak had impacted its business. An angry Sehgal quit in a huff—but soon realized he had bills to pay.

He set his mind to ways to earn enough to tide him over while he looked for a job, and hit upon the idea of teaching an online marketing course for ₹1199 a session on Skype or Zoom, and put out word on Facebook. Within three days, he had 30 registrations. “I did that for 10 days, and taught people how to create campaigns on social media," he says. “I did a lot of handholding, explaining the smallest detail, which most courses out there don’t do."

From teaching online to taking on consulting gigs, young professionals who have been put on leave without pay are thinking on their feet to find temporary jobs that will help them pay their bills and stay afloat.

Sehgal has also signed on two clients, a wellness company and a food business, for online advertising, and says he’s making more than enough to make ends meet. “I stay with my parents so I don’t pay rent, but the money covers my car loan, phone and laptop EMIs and credit card bills. It ensures that I don’t burden my parents," he says.

Ishveena Singh, 33, and her husband have moved to Delhi from Pune to live with her parents because they’re both without steady salaries following the squeeze on businesses due to the pandemic. Singh has taken on freelance content marketing projects from small companies after she was laid off last month from a Japanese commercial drone service company, where she was handling English global marketing initiatives. Her husband, who works in the Indian subsidiary of the same company, has not been paid since December. “In the current market, it’s difficult to get a job," says Singh, who is using her childhood bedroom as her home office.

She only has three projects on hand, including writing a blog for an international geospatial knowledge community, and says the pay doesn’t match what she earned at her full-time job. “I’m treating this as a way to learn to be more flexible," she says. “With constrained budgets, organizations may not be able to offer the same compensation as before so I’m learning to take on different kinds of work," she says.

Startup founders have been struggling with the economic slowdown even before covid-19 brought all work to a halt. Mumbai-based Sachin Parikh, founder of road trip planner EasyRoad, has taken on consulting work with four companies. Parikh, 39, has been offering expertise in strategy and execution of B2C ideas. He plans to do this till the travel industry picks up. “It’s difficult to predict when EasyRoad will be operational again since there is so much uncertainty but I intend to reboot as I feel post-covid, road travel will pick up," says Parikh.

He’s finding the consulting experience enjoyable. “As a founder, you constantly doubt yourself and you don’t take a salary," says Parikh, who lives with his wife, five-year-old son and father. “Now that I am a consultant, I see the value that I can bring to a business and I am making good money,"

Sehgal is continuing to look for a full-time job, but believes that in the current economic situation, people will need to have multiple sources of income. “In future, I’d only take a job with someone who will be flexible and allow me to do my own side gigs as I don’t think any employer can guarantee stability anymore," he says.

