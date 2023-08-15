On Independence Day, CJI DY Chandrachud's remark on ‘demolition, arbitrary arrest’, and judiciary's role2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Indian judiciary's greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice and ensure inclusivity, says CJI.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said the greatest challenge before the Indian judiciary is to eliminate the barriers to accessing justice and make sure that judiciary is inclusive and accessible to the last person in the line.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message