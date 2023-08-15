“Judges and lawyers should conduct themselves in a manner that inspires confidence about the independence and integrity of the legal process… I can assure you that every complaint, each letter to me and even addressed to social media instead of me, is dealt with by me. But I request lawyers, if you have any grievance do not run outside the court, you have the head of the family sitting here to address it," Live Law quoted Justice Chandrachud as saying at the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association or SCBA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}