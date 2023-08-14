President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day and stressed on women's empowerment while encouraging them to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. President Droupadi Murmu said that women development was among the ideals of freedom struggle in the country.

“Each one of us is an equal citizen; each one of us has an equal opportunity, equal rights and equal duties in this land….I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle," President Droupadi Murmu said. Listed are top points from the President’s address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

PRESIDENT MURMU ADDRESSES NATION: TOP POINTS

“India is the mother of democracy and since ancient times we had democratic institutions functioning at the grassroots. But long years of colonial rule wiped them out. On 15th August 1947, the nation woke up to a new dawn. We not only won freedom from foreign rule but also the freedom to rewrite our destiny," President Murmu said.

President Murmu stressed that economic development of women is being given a special focus in the country which strengthens her position in the family and the society. “I am happy to note that the economic empowerment of women is being given special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society. I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment" Droupadi Murmu said.

She also paid tribute to the freedom fighters that, she said, have helped India in gaining its rightful position in the world. “On the eve of Independence Day, I join my fellow citizens in paying grateful tribute to the known and unknown freedom fighters whose sacrifices have made it possible for India to regain its rightful place in the comity of nations."

“Great women freedom fighters like Matangini Hazra and Kanaklata Baruah laid down their lives for Bharat-Mata. Maa Kasturba matched the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi every step of the way on the difficult path of Satyagraha," President Droupadi Murmu said.

Speaking about India’s position in the world, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Today, we see that India has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage, but it has also enhanced its standing in the international order."

“India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world. It has also assumed leadership of international forums, especially the presidency of G-20. As the G-20 represents two-thirds of the world population, this is a unique opportunity to help shape global discourse in the right direction."

Speaking of India’s G-20 presidency, President Murmu said, “With the presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress. Beyond trade and finance, matters of human development too are on the agenda. I am confident that with India’s proven leadership in dealing with global issues, member-nations will be able to advance effective action on these fronts."

Ending her address, President Murmu extended her greetings to the country. “It is a glorious and auspicious occasion for all of us. I am overjoyed to see that festivity is in the air. It is a matter of delight as well as pride for us to see how everyone – children, youth and the elderly, in cities and villages, everywhere in India –are excited and preparing to celebrate this festival of our freedom."