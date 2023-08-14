On Independence Day eve, President Droupadi Murmu stresses on women empowerment: Top points3 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:31 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu stresses on women's empowerment and India's role in the world in the 77th Independence Day address.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day and stressed on women's empowerment while encouraging them to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. President Droupadi Murmu said that women development was among the ideals of freedom struggle in the country.