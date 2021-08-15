As the country completes its 74th anniversary of independence, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a lesson that he learnt from the pandemic.

Mahindra, who is known for posting interesting quips on social media, said that the meaning of “independence" is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together.

“'Independence' means ‘not dependent’ on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day, we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! (sic)," Mahindra wrote.

“Independence means "not dependent" on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ARTpmz2thb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2021

His followers replied to the tweet to wish him back and share their messages on Independence Day.

“Absolutely Anand Sir. We the people, are together & apart, that's the interdependence...I could absorb from you Sir (sic)," a Twitter user said.

Absolutely Anand Sir 💐🙏



We the people, are together & apart, that's the interdependence...I could absorb from you Sir 👌🏘️🌳✅



This #IndependenceDay is very special as this yr marks #75YearsOfMahindra as well as #25YearsOfShan the #Engineer !🏞️ihttps://t.co/zCE8FERugo🌏🦁⚓ pic.twitter.com/3Kzi2ODKVs — Shanmugasundaram Ganesan (@Shanmugasundarz) August 15, 2021

"True sir. Similarly, people have misquoted the most hyped & talked word during pandemic, "Atma Nirbhar" and people have taken at individual levels too. Practically speaking, only mutual dependency on each other in a family or a society helps in creating peace, love & harmony," wrote another person.

True sir. Similarly, people have misquoted the most hyped & talked word during pandemic, "Atma Nirbhar" and people have taken at individual levels too. Practically speaking, only mutual dependency on each other in a family or a society helps in creating peace, love & harmony. — Usha Singh (@bishtusha1804) August 15, 2021

Happy Independence Day! Let’s celebrate the opportunities to live happy lives and create a bright future for the generations to come!#JaiHind Hind Flag of India 🇮🇳#IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDayIndia2021#स्वातंत्र्यदिन #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #भारत_माता_की_जय pic.twitter.com/KmQBG6aFrC — ricky raj (@Rickyraj06) August 15, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.