1 min read.Updated: 15 Aug 2021, 03:37 PM ISTLivemint
Mahindra, who is known for posting interesting quips on social media, said that the meaning of ‘independence' is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together
As the country completes its 74th anniversary of independence, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a lesson that he learnt from the pandemic.
Mahindra, who is known for posting interesting quips on social media, said that the meaning of “independence" is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together.
“'Independence' means ‘not dependent’ on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day, we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! (sic)," Mahindra wrote.
“Independence means "not dependent" on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ARTpmz2thb
"True sir. Similarly, people have misquoted the most hyped & talked word during pandemic, "Atma Nirbhar" and people have taken at individual levels too. Practically speaking, only mutual dependency on each other in a family or a society helps in creating peace, love & harmony," wrote another person.
True sir. Similarly, people have misquoted the most hyped & talked word during pandemic, "Atma Nirbhar" and people have taken at individual levels too. Practically speaking, only mutual dependency on each other in a family or a society helps in creating peace, love & harmony.