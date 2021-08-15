On India's 75th Independence Day, Anand Mahindra has a lesson in 'inter-dependence' for us

Premium Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST

Mahindra, who is known for posting interesting quips on social media, said that the meaning of ‘independence' is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together