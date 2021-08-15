This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra, who is known for posting interesting quips on social media, said that the meaning of ‘independence' is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together
As the country completes its 74th anniversary of independence, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a lesson that he learnt from the pandemic.
Mahindra, who is known for posting interesting quips on social media, said that the meaning of “independence" is not being dependent on anybody, the pandemic has brought to light the need for cooperation and working together.
“'Independence' means ‘not dependent’ on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day, we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! (sic)," Mahindra wrote.
His followers replied to the tweet to wish him back and share their messages on Independence Day.
“Absolutely Anand Sir. We the people, are together & apart, that's the interdependence...I could absorb from you Sir (sic)," a Twitter user said.
"True sir. Similarly, people have misquoted the most hyped & talked word during pandemic, "Atma Nirbhar" and people have taken at individual levels too. Practically speaking, only mutual dependency on each other in a family or a society helps in creating peace, love & harmony," wrote another person.
