On Israel-Hamas war, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India never had wars on…

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Hinduism respects all sects, and India never had wars on religious issues.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that Hinduism respects all sects and India has never seen strife on issues like the one that has led to the ongoing Hamas-Israel war. The remarks came while addressing a program to mark 350 years of the coronation of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In this country, there is a religion, and culture that respects all sects and faiths. That religion is Hinduism. This is a country of Hindus. That does not mean we reject all other (religions)," Bhagwat said.

He added, “Once you say Hindu, there is no need to be told that Muslims too were protected. Only Hindus do this. Only India does this." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Everywhere else, strifes are underway. You must have heard of the war in Ukraine, the Hamas-Israel war. In our country, there were never wars on such issues. The invasion during Shivaji Maharaj's time was of that kind. But we never fought battles on this issue with anybody. That is why we are Hindus," the RSS chief said.

The overnight strikes came hours after Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on Gazans to move south out of harm's way. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel started its "total siege" of Gaza after the 7th October cross-border attack on southern Israel by militants of the Islamist movement Hamas, who killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, in a shocking rampage that has traumatized Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israel's air and missile strikes in response had killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, and more than a million of the territory's people have been displaced.

(With PTI inputs)

