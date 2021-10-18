A total of 98 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India till Monday afternoon, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."

He also posted a picture along with the tweet of the Union health ministry. In the photo, it is written, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered."

Meanwhile, entire eligible population in Uttarakhand has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand for the same.

India added 13,596 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,290 with 166 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 113 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.56 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.12 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,152 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

