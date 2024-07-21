On Kanwar yatra nameplates order row, Baba Ramdev says, ‘Doesn’t matter if you are Hindu, Muslim, or…’

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev criticizes opposition parties for opposing Kanwar Yatra order in Uttar Pradesh, stating that people should not hide their identities and should be proud of their names.

Published21 Jul 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev criticizes opposition parties for opposing Kanwar Yatra order in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI Photo)
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday took a jibe at opposition parties condemning the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government's Kanwar Yatra order to ask shop owners to display their names and numbers, saying “there is no need to hide the identity”.

“If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name,” he told media persons in Haridwar.

“There is no need to hide the name, only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim or from any other community...,” Ramdev added.

