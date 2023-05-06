People are still talking about the incident that happened during a recent IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. The match was marred by an on-field altercation involving RCB captain Virat Kohli and LSG players Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and their mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Kohli has written to BCCI officials explaining the situation and expressing his disappointment for being docked 100% match fee. Kohli reportedly said he did not say anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the fight that would warrant such a punishment from the BCCI, according to a report in Dainik Jagran. Livemint could not independently verify the claim.

However, witnesses to the verbal altercations claim that Kohli was hostile towards Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers and Amit Mishra, who was batting with Naveen towards the end of LSG's chase, also complained to the umpires about Kohli's behaviour.

The incident occurred after Kohli allegedly abused Mayers and gave him a send-off, which prompted Gambhir to step in and take Mayers away. Kohli then told Gambhir to stay away from the matter, to which Gambhir replied that his players are like his family and he won't tolerate anyone abusing them.

Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their respective match fees for the altercation, which was deemed a Level 2 offence and in breach of IPL Code of Conduct's Article 2.21.

Kohli, however, doesn't feel his behaviour warranted such a fine, although he won't pay the fine as RCB has a policy of not deducting match fees from their players' salaries for on-field offences.

As far as Naveen-ul-Haq's behaviour is concerned, the Afghanistan and LSG pacer was fined 50% of his match fees after the aggressive manner in which he brushed aside Kohli's handshake and almost pushed him away.

This incident is not the first time Kohli has found himself in the midst of on-field controversies, but it remains to be seen how the situation will impact his leadership going forward. Fans and analysts alike will undoubtedly be watching closely as the IPL season unfolds.

Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag have called for stricter punishment for Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to encourage improved behaviour. The Indian legends asked for suspension instead of fines.