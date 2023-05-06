Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ News / India/  On Kohli-Gambhir fight; Virat says he said nothing wrong, writes to BCCI: Report

On Kohli-Gambhir fight; Virat says he said nothing wrong, writes to BCCI: Report

2 min read . 03:25 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Lucknow, May 02 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli in an apparent spat with Indian capitals skipper Gautam Gambhir post the RCB's win over Lucknow Super Giants, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Virat Kohli has written to the BCCI to say that he did not say anything wrong during the Gautam Gambhir incident.

People are still talking about the incident that happened during a recent IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. The match was marred by an on-field altercation involving RCB captain Virat Kohli and LSG players Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and their mentor Gautam Gambhir.

People are still talking about the incident that happened during a recent IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. The match was marred by an on-field altercation involving RCB captain Virat Kohli and LSG players Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and their mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Kohli has written to BCCI officials explaining the situation and expressing his disappointment for being docked 100% match fee. Kohli reportedly said he did not say anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the fight that would warrant such a punishment from the BCCI, according to a report in Dainik Jagran. Livemint could not independently verify the claim.

Meanwhile, Kohli has written to BCCI officials explaining the situation and expressing his disappointment for being docked 100% match fee. Kohli reportedly said he did not say anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the fight that would warrant such a punishment from the BCCI, according to a report in Dainik Jagran. Livemint could not independently verify the claim.

However, witnesses to the verbal altercations claim that Kohli was hostile towards Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers and Amit Mishra, who was batting with Naveen towards the end of LSG's chase, also complained to the umpires about Kohli's behaviour.

However, witnesses to the verbal altercations claim that Kohli was hostile towards Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers and Amit Mishra, who was batting with Naveen towards the end of LSG's chase, also complained to the umpires about Kohli's behaviour.

The incident occurred after Kohli allegedly abused Mayers and gave him a send-off, which prompted Gambhir to step in and take Mayers away. Kohli then told Gambhir to stay away from the matter, to which Gambhir replied that his players are like his family and he won't tolerate anyone abusing them.

The incident occurred after Kohli allegedly abused Mayers and gave him a send-off, which prompted Gambhir to step in and take Mayers away. Kohli then told Gambhir to stay away from the matter, to which Gambhir replied that his players are like his family and he won't tolerate anyone abusing them.

Also Read: ‘Ab tu mujhe sikhayega...' When Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir clashed: Who said what

Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their respective match fees for the altercation, which was deemed a Level 2 offence and in breach of IPL Code of Conduct's Article 2.21.

Also Read: ‘Ab tu mujhe sikhayega...' When Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir clashed: Who said what

Both Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their respective match fees for the altercation, which was deemed a Level 2 offence and in breach of IPL Code of Conduct's Article 2.21.

Kohli, however, doesn't feel his behaviour warranted such a fine, although he won't pay the fine as RCB has a policy of not deducting match fees from their players' salaries for on-field offences.

Kohli, however, doesn't feel his behaviour warranted such a fine, although he won't pay the fine as RCB has a policy of not deducting match fees from their players' salaries for on-field offences.

As far as Naveen-ul-Haq's behaviour is concerned, the Afghanistan and LSG pacer was fined 50% of his match fees after the aggressive manner in which he brushed aside Kohli's handshake and almost pushed him away.

As far as Naveen-ul-Haq's behaviour is concerned, the Afghanistan and LSG pacer was fined 50% of his match fees after the aggressive manner in which he brushed aside Kohli's handshake and almost pushed him away.

Also Read: Ban on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir: Virender Sehwag echoes Sunil Gavaskar’s call for suspension

This incident is not the first time Kohli has found himself in the midst of on-field controversies, but it remains to be seen how the situation will impact his leadership going forward. Fans and analysts alike will undoubtedly be watching closely as the IPL season unfolds.

Also Read: Ban on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir: Virender Sehwag echoes Sunil Gavaskar’s call for suspension

This incident is not the first time Kohli has found himself in the midst of on-field controversies, but it remains to be seen how the situation will impact his leadership going forward. Fans and analysts alike will undoubtedly be watching closely as the IPL season unfolds.

Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag have called for stricter punishment for Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to encourage improved behaviour. The Indian legends asked for suspension instead of fines.

Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag have called for stricter punishment for Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to encourage improved behaviour. The Indian legends asked for suspension instead of fines.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.