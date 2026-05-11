On Mamata Banerjee's clarion call to join forces against ‘enemy’ BJP, CPI(M), Congress say ‘absolutely not’

Few days after Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule ended in West Bengal, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a clarion call for all Opposition parties to join her as a force against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But the ‘street fight’ this time failed to gain any momentum as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) rejected the call to unite against the saffron camp.

State Congress spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy said, “We can’t believe our ears. You [Banerjee] invited national parties, indicating the Congress, Left and the ultra-Left to join you. What do you mean by ultra-Left? Do you mean the Maoists, who killed 18 Congress leaders and workers in Chhattisgarh on May 25, 2013?”

Advertisement

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been one of the vocal critics of Mamata Banerjee, said the former Bengal chief minister was seeking support from all the parties she once tried to destroy.

Adhir Ranjan said, “All the violence in Bengal during Mamata Banerjee's rule will now have consequences. She tried hard to destroy Congress and secular spaces in Bengal, and today she herself is facing punishment, seeking support because her strength has faded” and demanded that she accepts Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc leader.

“Only then will we consider anything,” he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, speaking on Mamata Banerjee's proposal, said, “Absolutely not. We will not accept anyone identified as criminal, extortionist, corrupt and communal. We will stand by the people and the marginal population.”

Advertisement

On Saturday, May 9, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of Bengal in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states.

What Mamata Banerjee said As Suvendu Adhikari became the first BJP chief minister in the state, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee appealed to all opposition parties in West Bengal to come together to form a “joint platform” to fight the BJP, reminding them that the first enemy is the saffron camp.

She said, “I call upon all opposition parties, including the Leftists and the ultra-Left, to come together to form a joint platform against the BJP.”

“It is not the time to think the enemy's enemy is my friend, our first enemy is the BJP,” she said, while addressing a small gathering in front of her Kalighat residence, while observing poet Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee said, “Hooliganism is going on at places, bad elements have entered their (BJP) ranks,” as she emphasised that she did not allow atrocities against anyone after coming to power in 2011.

The BJP stormed into power in West Bengal, winning 207 seats in the 294-member assembly to form its first government in the state, while the TMC secured 80 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer