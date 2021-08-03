The national expert bodies have so far made no recommendation on mixing Covid-19 vaccines , said minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Rajya Sabha.

"Covid-19 vaccines have been developed recently. Therefore, scientific evidence about mix and match studies of different vaccines is still evolving," said Pawar in a written reply.

She said that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization or the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 has made no recommendation to mix and match the first and second dose of the regimen.

"There is no specific recommendation from the World Health Organization presently on mix and match of vaccines," the minister added.

Mixing Sputnik, Covishield shots

As per recent reports, the NTAGI is considering allowing the mixing of Covid vaccines if both doses are based on similar platforms.

Meaning, a person getting Covishield as the first vaccine can opt for a second dose of the Sputnik V shot because both the vaccines use adenoviruses to deliver antigens to the body.

Similarly, people can get the first dose of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine and the second dose of Moderna’s as both are mRNA jabs.

The final decision, officials said, would be taken after considering scientific evidence.

“We would allow mixing and matching of some Covid vaccines. If a common platform for the development of two different covid vaccines is used, then two doses of different vaccines may be taken," Dr NK Arora, chairman of NTAGI, said in an interview.

Vaccination in India

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday that over 49 crore Covid vaccines doses have been provided to the states and UTs until now, out of which 2.75 crore unutilised doses are still available.

"More than 49.85 crore (49,85,51,660) vaccine doses have been provided to states through all sources and a further 20,94,890 doses are in the pipeline," the ministry said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 47,52,49,554 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

Vaccine production

The ministry also said that the monthly production of Covishield and Covaxin is expected to increase to over 12 crore and 5.8 crore doses, respectively.

"As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month and the production capacity of Covaxin is projected to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month," said Union health minister Mandaviya.

He also said that four more Indian pharma firms are expected to start anti-coronavirus vaccine production by October-November that will accelerate the inoculation drive.

"Vaccination drive is going on smoothly... It will get more accelerated in the coming days with the ramping up of production by four more Indian companies," the minister said.

