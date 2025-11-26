On National Constitution Day, PM Narendra Modi says it 'gave me, others power to dream'

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the makers of India's Constitution, describing the document as one that "gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty."

Calling on Indians to reiterate their commitment to strengthening Constitutional values, PM Modi also released a lengthy letter in which he highlighted "the greatness of our Constitution".

"26th November is a day of immense pride for every Indian. It was on this very day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, a sacred document that has continued to guide the nation’s progress with clarity and conviction. That is why, nearly a decade ago, in 2015, the NDA government decided to mark 26th November as Constitution Day," Modi wrote, recalling how his government had started the observance.

"It is the power of our Constitution that enabled a person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family, to serve as the Head of the Government continuously for over 24 years. I still remember the moments in 2014, when I came to Parliament for the first time and bowed, touching the steps of the greatest temple of democracy. Again, in 2019, after the election results, when I entered the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, I bowed and placed the Constitution on my forehead as a mark of reverence. This Constitution has given several others, like me, the power to dream and the strength to work towards it," the PM wrote, commenting on his journey from humble beginnings to the leader of the world's largest democracy.

"On Constitution Day, we remember all the inspiring members of the Constituent Assembly, which was presided over by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who contributed to the making of the Constitution. We recall the efforts of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who chaired the Drafting Committee with remarkable foresight. Several distinguished women members of the Constituent Assembly enriched the Constitution with their thoughtful interventions and visionary perspectives," PM Modi further wrote, honouring those who helped frame the document.