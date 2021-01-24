'On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti': PM Modi

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the 'daughters of India.' "On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also appreciated those who are working continuously for the empowerment of girl child. "Today is also a day to especially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity," PM said in another tweet.

The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected.

To increase the consciousness of people towards female foeticide and to provide new opportunities to the girl child in society, the Ministry of Women and Child Development will celebrate the 13th National Girl Child Day today.

On this occasion, the government of India will organise awareness campaigns under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.

The government of India had launched the BBBP scheme on 22 January 2015, to address major issues related to female empowerment in the country.

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements."

"Our daughters are our future. Today as we celebrate the National Girl Child Day, let’s follow PM Modi Ji’s commitment in ensuring equal rights and opportunities for India's pride #DeshKiBeti Let's put all out support to #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao." Kiren Rijiju tweeted

