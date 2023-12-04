Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, took to social media to express gratitude on Navy Day. In a post on X on Monday, he shared a video of the Indian Navy, remembering "one of the most energising memories from" his childhood.

"One of the most energising memories from my childhood is a visit on board our first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. I remember a strong feeling of being safe & protected. Our Navy still makes me feel that way. On Navy Day, I bow low with gratitude," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War.

The Indian Navy also shared the video capturing key moments of the Indian Nay, saying "On this historic day we rededicate ourselves to the service of our great Nation & continue to serve with pride honour & unwavering commitment to National Security. Jai Bharat! #SamNoVarunah."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday extended greetings, saying the commitment of navy personnel in safeguarding India's seas is a testament to their unwavering dedication to duty and love for the nation. He said he looks forward to joining the Navy Day programme at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra later on Monday.

On December 3, the Indian government informed that INS Kadmatt, on a long-range operational deployment to the North Pacific Ocean, had entered Japan's Yokosuka for an Operational Turnaround. The ship will be celebrating India's Navy Day in the presence of the Indian diaspora at Yokosuka on December 4.

The visit of INS Kadmatt to Japan is aimed at further bolstering maritime cooperation between India and Japan. INS Kadmatt is an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, equipped with a state-of-the-art AS weapon suite.

