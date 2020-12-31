On New Year's eve, air quality 'very poor' in NCR cities

Noida (UP): The average air quality remained “very poor" in NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida , Faridabad and Gurgaon also on the last day of 2020, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Thursday.

Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 343 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Greater Noida, 369 in Noida, 344 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the “very poor" category may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The average AQI on Wednesday was 310 in Ghaziabad, 315 in Greater Noida, 302 in Noida, 289 in Faridabad and 227 in Gurgaon.

On Tuesday, it was 283 in Ghaziabad, 272 in Greater Noida, 258 in Noida, 291 in Faridabad and 214 in Gurgaon.

On Monday, it was 256 in Ghaziabad, 237 in Greater Noida, 225 in Noida, 296 in Faridabad and 226 in Gurgaon.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

