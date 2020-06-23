On nutrition front Indian diets below optimal: Study

“Low affordability is only a part of a bigger picture, however," said IFPRI Research Fellow Avinash Kishore. “We were surprised to see that even the richest households do not consume enough protein- rich foods, fruits, and vegetables." In comparison, the researchers found that urban households in the highest income group consume almost one third of their total daily calories from processed foods such as bread, bakery products, refined wheat flour, sweets, and chips. Processed foods account for 10% of daily caloric intake in both urban and rural areas. The researchers point to other relevant factors such as a lack of availability, accessibility, awareness, and acceptability as possible explanations for their findings.