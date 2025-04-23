On Pahalgam attack day, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked Turkey’s Erdogan for ‘unwavering’ support on Kashmir issue

Pahalgam Terror Attack: On a day when at least 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raked up the ‘Kashmir issue’ during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara

Sharif, who is visiting Ankara, during a joint press conference with Erdogen, thanked Turkey for its "unwavering support" on Kashmir. This was perhaps hours after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as he strongly condemned the killing of 50,000 innocent lives there. He expressed gratitude for Turkey's unwavering support on the Kashmir issue,” said a report in Pakistan-based Express Tribune about the joint press conference in Ankara on April 22.

While there is no official confirmation on who was behind the Pahalgam attack, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to some reports on social media. Mint couldn't, however, verify the authenticity of these reports.

Erdogen's Support to Pakistan The attack in Pahalgam – a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir's Anantnag district – was carried out on a day when US Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia. Modi cut short his visit and landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Erdogan has supported Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir in the past. In February 2025, Erdogan brought up the Kashmir issue during his two-day visit to Pakistan.

“The Kashmir issue should be addressed according to the UN resolution through dialogue and keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

India had then given a sharp response to Erdogan. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that Jammu and Kashmir are “integral parts of India” and comments on India's territorial integrity are “unacceptable”. Advertisement

