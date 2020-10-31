On Patel's birth anniversary, Modi calls for nations to unite against terrorism

The prime minister’s comments follow Pakistan and its ally Turkey slamming French president Emmanuel Macron for his remarks condemning the beheading of a French teacher by his student days after he had reportedly shown caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in his class. Macron had reportedly called for support for the freedom of speech and for upholding of the French national identity over religious identities. He drew flak from Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammed also made some controversial remarks on Twitter that the social media platform later deleted after outrage over the comments that seemingly called for attacks against France and were deemed incendiary.