On this occasion, the state health minister Narottam Mishra said that 32 lakh people will be vaccinated in the state with COVID-19 first dose in a day.

PM Modi will turn 71 on 17 September, and from that day the BJP, across India, would conduct several events till October 7, when the PM took over as Gujarat chief minister 20 years ago.

Earlier, the state had conducted a mega vaccination programme to inoculate most number of residents on two days on August 25 and 26.

The minister also added that over 4.19 crore people have been vaccinated, out of which 76% have received the first dose and 18% have received both doses. “CM has marked September 26 date to vaccinate state's entire population with the first dose, we will try to do it," he added.

Earlier on August 25, a two-day vaccination drive named “Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2" was conducted in MP, during which more than four million vaccine doses were administered in the state.

Meanwhile, an official release said that 5,16,28,132 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 1,64,867 on Sunday. Indore leads with the most number of vaccination administered in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has planned a number of events for PM Modi's birthday ocassion. One of those is the idea to develop 1,070 Narendra Modi (NaMo) parks on government land across the state to celebrate PM's birth anniversary, according to a senior BJP functionary, reported Hindustan Times recently.

“At a state-level meeting of BJP leaders led by state president VD Sharma, the decision has been taken to develop NaMo Udyan in 1070 mandals to plant at least 71 saplings in one garden," said Jitu Jirati, BJP’s vice-president for Madhya Pradesh, as quoted by HT.

Moreover, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said his government will run a special campaign so that a record number of people get vaccinated against Covid-19 on September 17.

The drive for vaccinating 6 crore people started on July 1 and is scheduled to continue till December but the administration will try to achieve the target before the set time frame, he said.

"We will run a special campaign on the birthday of PM Modi on September 17 to help maximum people get inoculated against Covid-19 in the state," Kumar said.

