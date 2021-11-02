The player-of-the-tournament at the 2011 World Cup, the swashbuckling all-rounder had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019
World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement in February next year "on public demand", more than two years after he called it quits.
In a surprise late-night post on Instagram on Monday, 39-year-old Yuvraj posted a clip of his final century for India when he smashed 150 against England in Cuttack in January 2017 and posted a message about his possible comeback.