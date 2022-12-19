On Rahul Gandhi's ‘pitai’ remark for Indian Army, here's what Jaishankar said2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 06:12 PM IST
- We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans: Jaishankar
External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the word "pitai" should not be used for our jawans. Jaishankar was reacting to Gandhi's comments after the clash between Indian Army and People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on 9 December.