NEW DELHI : Delivery of S-400 air defence systems is on track and there is no delay or reluctance on part of Moscow.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday said, "With regard to S-400 and the agreements both sides are committed to the agreed timelines and that the obligations in this contract be successfully fulfilled, as to my knowledge."

The United States of America has alluded that if India goes ahead with S-400 procurement, it may attract sanctions under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).

India has consistently said that it acquires and purchase weapons and defence equipment keeping in view its national security interests.

Delivery of the S-400 missile systems is expected to begin later this year, which may be as early as November, according to sources.

"In Defence, Russia remains the leading Indian partner. Internationally, we are on the same page with regards to the issues of promoting strategic stability and international security," Russian Ambassador to India added.

Meanwhile, Russian deputy envoy Roman Babushkin spoke on the recently approved Russian Covid-19 vaccine.

"As far as Sputnik vaccine approval is concerned, this is a very significant step because it will open up a new dimension in our special privileged strategic partnership. It would definitely support efforts of vaccination in India

"We stand strong in supporting the central role of the United Nations and we expand our coordination during the current Indian non-permanent membership in the Security Council," Kudashev added.

