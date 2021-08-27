The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that as of now there was no clarity on any entity forming government in Kabul. “Situation on the ground is uncertain (in Afghanistan). Primary concern is security and safety of people. Currently, there is no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul. I think we are jumping the gun regarding recognition," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said when asked whether India would recognise the Taliban regime.

The MEA official said that India has been seeking a peaceful, prosperous, democratic Afghanistan. “We are currently monitoring it closely. The current focus is on security situation of Afghanistan evacuations and seeing how it unfolds. Other countries are in the frame of wait and watch," Bagchi said.

On evacuation from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that overall assessment was that the vast majority of Indians who wish to return have been evacuated. “Some more are likely to be in Afghanistan. I don't have the exact number for that," he added. He further said that India was able to bring out some Afghan nationals as well as nationals from other countries. “Of these, many of them were Sikhs and Hindus. Primarily, our focus will be on Indian nationals, but we'll also stand by Afghans who stood by us," he said.

Regarding the status of Afghans who are coming to India, the MEA said that Union Home Ministry has announced e-emergency viasas. “These are six-month visas. So they are currently coming here under the six-month visa regime. We will take it from there," Bagchi said.

The spokesperson also informed that the last flight had 40 people. “We were hearing reports that Afghan nationals were facing difficulties in reaching airport. We know some Afghan nationals, including Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, couldn't reach airport on August 25. Our flight had to come without them," he said during a press briefing.

