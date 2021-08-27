'We're jumping the gun': India on recognition of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

On evacuation from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that overall assessment was that the vast majority of Indians who wish to return have been evacuated. “Some more are likely to be in Afghanistan. I don't have the exact number for that," he added. He further said that India was able to bring out some Afghan nationals as well as nationals from other countries. “Of these, many of them were Sikhs and Hindus. Primarily, our focus will be on Indian nationals, but we'll also stand by Afghans who stood by us," he said.