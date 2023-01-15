On the northern borders, China is seeking to change the status quo: Jaishankar

"In India's case, geography has added to the case made by the history of its relevance. The Indian peninsula has a visible centrality to the ocean named after it and there is a continental dimension as well. Without our active participation, no trans-Asia connectivity initiative can really take off. The Indian Ocean is poised to assume even greater geo-political significance today. How well India leverages its location is a considerable part of its relevance to the world. The more it influences and participates, the more its global stocks will rise," he said.