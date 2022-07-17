The Opposition on Thursday expressed mass discontent over the government's 'gag order' on using certain words in Parliament
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Launching an attack on the Opposition, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that efforts are being made to create “issues" when none exist.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Launching an attack on the Opposition, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that efforts are being made to create “issues" when none exist.
"The opposition is trying to make issues out of non-issues as they do not have anything against the Government," Joshi said while speaking about a row over unparliamentary words.
"The opposition is trying to make issues out of non-issues as they do not have anything against the Government," Joshi said while speaking about a row over unparliamentary words.
"No word has been barred from use in Parliament and the Lok Sabha Secretariat has been bringing out such a list of unparliamentary words since 1954," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"No word has been barred from use in Parliament and the Lok Sabha Secretariat has been bringing out such a list of unparliamentary words since 1954," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, Joshi said that the government was open to discussion on all issues under the rules and procedures of Parliament.
Further, Joshi said that the government was open to discussion on all issues under the rules and procedures of Parliament.
This comes as leaders of various opposition parties during the all-party meeting demanded that issues of price rise, 'Agnipath' scheme as well as the alleged misuse of investigative agencies be taken up in Parliament.
This comes as leaders of various opposition parties during the all-party meeting demanded that issues of price rise, 'Agnipath' scheme as well as the alleged misuse of investigative agencies be taken up in Parliament.
According to news agency PTI, the leaders were unanimous in their demand for the immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to news agency PTI, the leaders were unanimous in their demand for the immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked how 32 bills, lined up by the government, will get passed in 14 days in Parliament and said, "What is the government is trying to do?"
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked how 32 bills, lined up by the government, will get passed in 14 days in Parliament and said, "What is the government is trying to do?"
"We raised 13 issues including price rise, Agnipath, attack on the federal structure of the country and misuse of investigative agencies such as ED and CBI," Kharge said.
The Opposition on Thursday expressed mass discontent over the government's "gag order" on using certain words in Parliament.
The Opposition on Thursday expressed mass discontent over the government's "gag order" on using certain words in Parliament.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi derisively termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India".
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi derisively termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India".
"Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Example of an unparliamentary sentence: 'Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed'," he said.
"Example of an unparliamentary sentence: 'Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed'," he said.
An angry Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru".
An angry Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru".
In response to this, the BJP had said that the Opposition is trying to create an issue where none exists.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In response to this, the BJP had said that the Opposition is trying to create an issue where none exists.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said the speaker has presented the facts and cleared all illusions created by the opposition.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said the speaker has presented the facts and cleared all illusions created by the opposition.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted that no word is banned from use in Parliament but only expunged on the basis of context and all members are free to express their views.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted that no word is banned from use in Parliament but only expunged on the basis of context and all members are free to express their views.
He also rejected the criticism that the BJP-led government at the Centre was behind the selection of 'unparliamentary' words, asserting that legislatures are independent of any government and the executive cannot give any instruction to Parliament.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He also rejected the criticism that the BJP-led government at the Centre was behind the selection of 'unparliamentary' words, asserting that legislatures are independent of any government and the executive cannot give any instruction to Parliament.